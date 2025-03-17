A local young woman headed to her TikTok account to share a strange clip of pantsula dancers performing a bizarre act at a taxi rank

The TikTok video showed a man being used as a skipping rope as two people held his hands and feet while another hopped over him as he moved in a circular motion

Thousands of members of the online community skipped to the comment section in disbelief after seeing the post on their For You Pages

People often admire others for their creativity, celebrating originality in all its forms. However, internet users were in utter disbelief after a local woman saw a group of men using another man as a way to entertain a crowd.

A man-made skipping rope

A young woman using the TikTok handle @adoree081 shared a bizarre video on her account of three men dressed in grey pantsula attire and another wearing a yellow jacket.

The group appeared to be at a taxi rank when they used the man in the yellow jacket as a skipping rope. Two men in grey held his hands and feet, while the other took a daring chance to hop over the human rope.

Fortunately, as seen in the clip, nobody was injured during the risky stunt.

Take a look at the crazy TikTok video here.

Skipping stunt shocks SA

The viral video, which garnered over a million views, attracted thousands of social media users to the comment section, where they shared their disbelief after seeing the post on their For You Pages.

At first glance, some app users could not tell that it was an actual human who was used as a skipping rope, with TikTokker @skyfdrugs writing:

"Guys, I'm so serious. What is the yellow thing?"

A frightful @khuthi.moyana asked about the man:

"Is he still with us?"

A confused @iam.nomusa added in the comment section:

"I don’t know whether to be impressed or scared."

@whoopiekgomo_ said to the public:

"I understand them. The economy is tough. You have to be creative."

@fifisteps humorously told the online community:

"Mind you, the skipping rope is someone’s emergency contact."

@nkosenhlekhumalo87 had @adoree081 laughing when they shared the following:

"Yoh, at first, I thought it was a plastic bag from Shoprite."

@cheraallie chuckled and wrote in the comments:

"There is no country that stresses God like South Africa."

