A Mzansi woman celebrated her pregnancy by channelling her inner pantsula in a vibrant maternity shoot

She paid tribute to the iconic Trompies with her killer old-school attire while flaunting her baby bump

Social media is buzzing with positive reactions, as South Africans admire her unique approach

A Mzansi woman shared clip of her pregnancy shoot. Image: @kemoneilwe85

Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman is serving up some serious vibes with her creative pregnancy photoshoot!

A stylish tribute

This fabulous 38-year-old decided to channel her inner pantsula, paying homage to the iconic Kwaito group Trompies. The video on her TikTok page @kemoneilwe85 brought a nostalgic twist to her maternity shoot.

She nailed the look from head to toe with an outfit that screamed old-school cool. From her All-Star shoes to a stylish spoti hat, her execution was spot on.

"Closing my last day as a pregnant 38-year-old. Tomorrow, one must fall, the age or the bump. 🤣 #4thpregnancy #pantsulaforlife #preggolife #trompies."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gushes about pregnancy lady

The video is sitting at 45,000 views just 11 hours after being posted. Mzansi people love the refreshing concept and laid-back vibes.

See some reactions below:

@lamiezHolworthyDj mentioned:

"I love this so much! Ka ba galla go ba pregnant just to do something this cool! 🔥🔥🔥"

@MrsNdesi said:

"eLabor ward buyaphela ubuguluva. 😂😂😂"

@Y.🧸 wrote:

"DJ Lamiez being the first commenter is insane. 😭 But girl, you are too cool."

@HlobisileHikamata stated:

"Polo ✔️ Pregnancy ✔️ Definitely recreating this. 😂😂"

@Just_Sbu argued:

"It was gonna slap harder with BMW Gusheshe (325is), anyway, nice one. 😍"

@MakaPumpkin commented:

"Baby fever is hitting me right now. This is so cool. 🥰🥰"

@Avuvu joked:

"Mama sgebengu."

@Lathitha_ilanga added:

"😭😭 Bona I have a vision. 🧍‍♀️Pantsula photoshoot with the baby.🧍‍♀"

