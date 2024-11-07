“Girl You Are Too Cool”: Mzansi Woman Channels Inner Pantsula for Maternity Shoot in TikTok Video
- A Mzansi woman celebrated her pregnancy by channelling her inner pantsula in a vibrant maternity shoot
- She paid tribute to the iconic Trompies with her killer old-school attire while flaunting her baby bump
- Social media is buzzing with positive reactions, as South Africans admire her unique approach
Mzansi woman is serving up some serious vibes with her creative pregnancy photoshoot!
A stylish tribute
This fabulous 38-year-old decided to channel her inner pantsula, paying homage to the iconic Kwaito group Trompies. The video on her TikTok page @kemoneilwe85 brought a nostalgic twist to her maternity shoot.
She nailed the look from head to toe with an outfit that screamed old-school cool. From her All-Star shoes to a stylish spoti hat, her execution was spot on.
"Closing my last day as a pregnant 38-year-old. Tomorrow, one must fall, the age or the bump. 🤣 #4thpregnancy #pantsulaforlife #preggolife #trompies."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi gushes about pregnancy lady
The video is sitting at 45,000 views just 11 hours after being posted. Mzansi people love the refreshing concept and laid-back vibes.
See some reactions below:
@lamiezHolworthyDj mentioned:
"I love this so much! Ka ba galla go ba pregnant just to do something this cool! 🔥🔥🔥"
@MrsNdesi said:
"eLabor ward buyaphela ubuguluva. 😂😂😂"
@Y.🧸 wrote:
"DJ Lamiez being the first commenter is insane. 😭 But girl, you are too cool."
@HlobisileHikamata stated:
"Polo ✔️ Pregnancy ✔️ Definitely recreating this. 😂😂"
@Just_Sbu argued:
"It was gonna slap harder with BMW Gusheshe (325is), anyway, nice one. 😍"
@MakaPumpkin commented:
"Baby fever is hitting me right now. This is so cool. 🥰🥰"
@Avuvu joked:
"Mama sgebengu."
@Lathitha_ilanga added:
"😭😭 Bona I have a vision. 🧍♀️Pantsula photoshoot with the baby.🧍♀"
Simphiwe Ngema and Tino's maternity photoshoot trends
In another article, Briefly News reported that people online are raving about Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinyani's maternity photoshoot pictures.
Celebrity couple Simphiwe Ngema revealed on social media recently that they are expanding their family and will welcome a second baby. The actress Simz shared a heartwarming video of their family, flaunting her baby bump with Tino and their son beside them.
