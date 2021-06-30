25 Years of Grace: Makhadzi Celebrates Her Birthday with Stunning Snaps

Kokovha singer Makhadzi is celebrating her 25th birthday this Wednesday, June 30 and she's over the moon

The Limpopo-born energetic performer has wished herself a happy birthday and posted stunning snaps of herself

Makhadzi's fans from all over Mzansi took to her comment section on social media to wish the star well on her special day

Makhadzi is turning 25 years this Wednesday, 30 June. The talented Limpopo-born singer took to social media to wish herself a happy birthday.

Makhadzi is celebrating her 25th birthday.

Source: Instagram

The Murahu hitmaker posted stunning snaps of herself to ring in her special day. The talented musician captioned the beautiful pics she shared on Twitter:

"Happy birthday to myself... 25 years of a grace."

Makhadzi's name is trending on the micro-blogging app as her fans flood her timeline to wish their fave a happy birthday. Check out some of the well-wishes below:

@ZikhonaTshona said:

"Happiest birthday, queen. Enjoy your day and I wish you many many blessings in your journey. RISE."

@MarleneEurell wrote:

"Happiest Birthday Wishes To You Vho Makhadzi. May Almighty God Bless You With More Life So That You Can Release Million Albums, More Peace, More Love, More Happiness And More Music."

@BonganiDlomo21 commented:

"Only 25 but already made things that makes the pots to be done! Happy birthday Khadzi."

@SemunzaNewton wrote:

"Happy birthday Makhadzi and may the good Lord continue to protect and bless you in your journey of life."

@SebekaGrace added:

"I can't believe we share everything, day and year bathong. Happy birthday twin sis."

Source: Briefly.co.za