Bundle of Joy: Ntando Duma’s Daughter Sbahle Gets Spoiled Rotten on 4th Birthday

Ntando Duma's adorable baby girl Sbahle Mzizi received cool gifts on her 4th birthday on Monday, 28 June

The little South African influencer is the media personality and DJ Junior De Rocka's bundle of joy

The Queen actress bought Sbahle a cool puzzle and an iPad to celebrate the special day and also wished her daughter a happy birthday

Sbahle Mzizi received cool gifts when she turned four on Monday, 28 June. The little influencer took to social media to show off the epic pressies she received from her mother, Ntando Duma.

Ntando Duma and Junior De Rocka's daughter Sbahle Mzizi received cool gifts on her 4th birthday. Image: @dumantando, @juniorderocka

The Queen actress gifted her bundle of joy with a puzzle and an iPad. Sbahle took to Instagram and posted a clip of herself opening her birthday presents. She also thanked her mom for surprising her with the gifts on her special day. Sbahle captioned her post:

"Thank you mommy for my birthday gifts and party."

Ntando also took to her verified Instagram account to wish her little girl a happy birthday. The stunner wrote:

"Happy birthday to my biggest joy! My little human with the biggest and bold personality. So kind and smart! I’m so blessed to experience and celebrate all these milestones with you. I love you and I got you, ALWAYS my Leadership!"

According to Youth Village, Ntando's baby daddy, Junior De Rocka, also wished his daughter a fabulous day. The DJ wrote:

"Happy 4th birthday my lovely daughter. Time really flies. I remember the day you were born like it was yesterday. All I wanna do is make you proud MaMzizi."

Ntando Duma hosts Junior De Rocka's birthday party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma surprised many people in Mzansi when she hosted her ex-boyfriend Junior De Rocka's birthday party at Rockets in Menyln.

The Queen star and the Durban DJ have a young daughter together named Sbahle Mzizi. Social media users were surprised that the two still have a good working relationship even though they are no longer an item.

Ntando posted pics from the birthday bash on her Instagram account. Her fans took to her comment section to praise her and Junior for being civil with each other even though their love relationship "ended in tears". Many on Ntando's timeline shared how they wish the former celeb couple could rekindle their love.

