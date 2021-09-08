The Princess of Africa is venturing into the hair care business with her very own range of products launching soon

Yvonne's hair care line is not in stores yet but has been tried and tested and is now only awaiting a shelf date

The singer took to social media to announce her new venture and let fans know they should soon be on the lookout for the 'Princess of Africa' range

Musical icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka has announced her new venture into the hair care business. The pata pata singer has tried and tested the product on her own hair since 2016 and will soon launch her Princess of Africa brand onto shelves.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka is venturing into the hair care business. Image: @yvonne_chakachaka

Source: Instagram

Chaka Chaka plans to release a full range of natural hair products including hair food, moisturiser and shampoo, to name a few. The songwriter has always kept it natural. She went from rocking her signature locs to letting them down and growing an afro reports iol.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka's 'Princess of Africa' product samples. Image: Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Source: Facebook

The songwriter says it has always been her dream to own a full range of hair care products. She tells DailySun:

"I have already handed a few samples to salons to try them out. At this point I am happy to say I am getting positive feedback."

The musical legend joins a list of Mzansi celebs who have also launched hair care products to help protect African crowns. Pearl Thusi joined the 'good hair' movement with her product AfroBotanics Black Pearl that is sold across stores. Boity Thulo also partnered up with HaloHeritage to release her range of products, called Boity.

