Zahara has disputed recent rumours claiming she is expecting her first child with her new bae, Dr Mnyamezeli Japhta

The Afropop singer said she's not pregnant and made it clear that the only baby she is expecting is her new album

The Ndiza hitmaker responded to a post by a South African publication congratulating her on her alleged pregnancy

Zahara has disputed media reports claiming she is pregnant. The musician shared that the only baby she is expecting is her upcoming album.

The singer took to social media to react to one of the local publications that had congratulated her on her alleged pregnancy.

Reacting to the post, the Ndiza hitmaker made it clear on Twitter that she is not expecting a baby with her bae, Dr Mnyamezeli Japhta. The media personality responded to ZAlebs:

"This is not true. The only baby I'm expecting is my album 'Nqaba Yam' on the 13th of August."

Some tweeps took to Zahara's comment section to share their thoughts on the rumours. @vnwaneri said:

"These tabloids and gossip magazines will be the death of us! Sorry Zahara that you have to debunk their lies!"

@Malakoaneelvis commented:

"So ladies should postpone or cancel baby shower presents perhaps?"

Zahara reportedly ready to walk down the aisle

In related news, Briefly News reported that South African Afropop musician Bulelwa Mkutukana, more popularly known as Zahara, is ready to walk down the aisle.

According to a source who spoke to City Press, Zahara and her Dr bae, Mnyamezeli Japhta, are engaged and set to tie the knot.

“Bulelwa deserves all the happiness because she has been through a lot in relationships.”

Apparently, Zahara is rocking a big rock on her marriage finger now with a huge smile on her face, as reported by ZAlebs. Zahara has yet to confirmed the engagement rumours.

