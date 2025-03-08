FKF clarified that reports claiming Benni McCarthy would earn Ksh8 million a month are false

McCarthy’s salary is paid by the government and regulated by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

FKF emphasized that even the entire technical staff does not collectively earn the reported salary amount

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has addressed reports that have claimed that newly appointed Harambee Stars coach, Benni McCarthy, will earn Ksh8 million (R1.1 million) per month.

This news has sparked significant curiosity among Kenyans, particularly regarding the salary of the former Bafana Bafana striker.

In a statement on social media, FKF's Head of Communications, Jeff Kinyanjui, clarified that the rumors about Benni McCarthy's salary were false.

Kinyanjui stated that reports claiming McCarthy would be earning Ksh8 million (R1.1 million) per month were inaccurate. He made this clarification on X (formerly Twitter).

Kinyanjui also criticized the lack of fact-checking in the press, urging journalists to follow responsible reporting practices.

He emphasized the importance of upholding responsible reporting to avoid misleading the public, noting that spreading misinformation not only misguides fans but also distracts from the real work of supporting the national team.

Kinyanjui further clarified that McCarthy's salary is covered by the government and is regulated by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

He pointed out that the figure reported in the media was significantly higher than the total earnings of the entire technical staff, which includes McCarthy and his team.

The staff comprises former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, assistant coach Vasili Manousakis, and performance analyst Pilela Maposa.

Unveiling Benni McCarthy as Harambee Stars Coach

While there was confusion surrounding McCarthy's salary, the FKF did not reveal the coach’s actual earnings.

The UEFA Champions League winner signed a two-year contract with FKF, taking over from Francis Kimanzi, who had been appointed on an interim basis following the dismissal of Engin Firat.

Netizens React to FKF’s Clarification on McCarthy’s Salary

Guy Aram:

Local coaches with passion can scout talent from the school level, unlike foreign coaches who rely on pre-selected talent. This leads to redundancy."

Six 3.0:

It's Ksh 8 million until an official announces a different figure. People aren’t foolish. Either give us the real number or let the +8M continue."

DrogBammeme:

You deny the claims, but you still haven’t provided the actual facts. What’s the point?

Karis:

Tell us the exact figure, benefits, and why McCarthy wasn’t interviewed by Parliament if the government is paying him.

Maina:

We tend to focus on the small details while overlooking the bigger picture."

Denno:

Thanks for the clarification.

.Paramus Joel:

As FKF Head of Communications, please provide the actual amount McCarthy and the entire technical bench are earning monthly. Thank you.

Benni McCarthy Appointed Head Coach of Harambee Stars

