Orlando Pirates are through to the next round of the Nedbank Cup after defeating SuperSport United in the quarter-final stage on Saturday evening

The Sea Robbers needed penalty shootout to get past the Swanky Boys after playing out 2-2 draw in 120 minutes of play

A Kaizer Chiefs loanee was one of the players who missed penalty during the shootout

Orlando Pirates have secured one of the Nedbank Cup's semi-final tickets after defeating SuperSport United on penalties at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The defending champion's goals were scored by Mbekezeli Mbokakazi and Evidence Makgopa with Terence Dzvukamanja and a late goal from Gape Moralo taking the game into extra time.

Pirates won the tie on penalties with a Kaizer Chiefs loanee missing from the spot during the shootout.

Pirates qualify for Nedbank Cup semis after beating SuperSport

It was the host SuperSports that got the first chance of the match in the opening minute, but Sipho Chaine was equal to the task to make a save.

The Buccaneers' defenders made an error at the back that gave SuperSport another chance in the 13th minute, but the Sea Robbers quickly rallied back to cut off the threat.

The Soweto giants had a chance to go ahead in the 27th minute, but Mofokeng's effort went straight at Ricardo Goss.

Pirates broke the deadlock in the 29th minute after Mbokazi opened his for the Bucs with a well-taken goal from inside SuperSport's box, which Goss couldn't deal with.

Mofokeng continued to torment SuperSport defence and in the 36th minute, he went past Gape Moralo but was denied a goal after Goss made a wonderful save.

SuperSport were level in the 43rd minute after Terrence Dzvukamanja pounced on a defensive error by Pirates defenders to make the scores 1-1.

Jose Riveiro's side were back in the lead a few seconds before the half-time whistle as Makgopa found the back of the net to end the first period 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Four minutes after restart, the Bucs were close to being punished for another misplaced pass but the intervention of Makhehleni Makhaula was crucial to keep their lead intact.

Dzvukamanja came calling at Pirates' goal once again in the 80th minute but his long range shot was punched by Chaine.

Former Pirates star Vincent Pule was close to levelling the scores, but Chaine did his best to deny the SuperSport forward.

Late pressure from the host paid off as Moralo scored an equaliser in the stoppage time to level the scores and take the game into extra time.

In the first half of the extra time, SuperSport got the first chance as Bradley Grobler tested Chaine with loads of shots from range.

The Bucs also had a chance to restore their lead in the 100th minute but Van Rooyen shot was saved Goss.

In the second half of the extra-time, Goss made crucial save denying Deon Hotto twice to take the match into penalty shootout.

Chaine was the hero for Pirates in the penalty shootout as he save Pule and Christian Saile's attempt to secure qualification for the Sea Robbers.

Source: Briefly News