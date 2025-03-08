Orlando Pirates are set to miss one of their key players for their Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash against Premier Soccer League rivals SuperSport United

The Sea Robbers are the defending champions of the competition but face a big test against Pretoria giants at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium this weekend

The Soweto giants are also risking losing two of their top players, Relebohile Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha, for their mouthwatering clash against Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates are set to face SuperSport United in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium this weekend.

The Soweto giants secured a place in the last eight after defeating Baroka 3-1 in the round of 16 last month and are hoping to reach the semi-finals.

Jose Riveiro's side will have to work for a place in the semis without one of their key players due to suspension.

Jose Riveiro is set to be without one of his key players for their match against SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Pirates star out of SuperSport tie

According to GOAL, Bafana Bafana star Nkosinathi Sibisi will miss the Buccaneers' clash against the Swanky Boys this weekend due to suspension.

The South African international scored the only goal that gave the Sea Robbers all three points in their last match against Chippa United in the Betway Premiership.

Sibisi has accumulated eight yellow cards this season, which means he will miss the match against SuperSport United and the league game against Stellenbosch FC.

Nkosinathi Sibisi to miss Orlando Pirates clash against SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

The South African defender might be replaced with youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who will get another chance to show his brilliance.

Pirates are still tipped as the number-one favourites to win the Nedbank Cup this season after winning the last three editions.

Mofokeng and Mbatha risk missing Sundowns clash

South African internationals Relebohile Mofokeng and Thalente Mbatha are two of the players important for Jose Riveiro this season, but they risk missing the Bucs crucial matches against Stellenbosch FC and league leader Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

Mofokeng and Mbatha are one yellow card away from missing their next game. If any of them is yellow-carded against SuperSport then they Stellenbosch clash which would be a good news for Riveiro and Pirates star.

In the situation that they both escape bookings against SuperSport United then it would be more risky if they are booked against Stellies then they will miss the all-important fixture against Sundowns.

Pirates lost 4-1 in the first leg of their clash with the Brazilians in the Premier Soccer League last month, and seeking revenge and also closing the huge point gap in the title race.

