Soweto giants Orlando Pirates kept the pressure on PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Wednesday, 5 March 2025

Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi scored the only goal of the game, turning in a late first-half corner to score

Pirates fans reacted on social media with mixed feelings with some applauding the side while others said the side lacked quality during the victory over Chippa

Orlando Pirates missed several chances in their 1-0 victory over Chippa United on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Marumo Gallants.

It was a hard-fought victory for Pirates while coach Jose Riveiro would have been frustrated after his side wasted several chances to put the match away.

Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi kept Jose Riveiro's side in the PSL title race by scoring the winner against Chippa United. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Pirates stated the match on the attacking foot but failed several chances after breaking down Chippa's defence.

Pirates missed several chances

Pirates celebrated their victory on Twitter(X):

One of the chances that seemed easier to score fell to in-form striker Tshegofatso Mabasa who failed to finish off a flowing move in the first half.

Mabasa was on hand to score for Pirates but instead placed the ball into Chippa shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali's grateful hands.

After both side failed to convert chances, the deadlock was broken in first-half stoppage time after Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi scored from a corner.

Sibisi marked his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a goal that also kept Pirates in the title race.

Sibisi's goal was acknowledged on Twitter(X):

Chippa United had chances

Chippa on the other hand also had chances attacker Sirgio Kammies ended the night furstrated after failing to convert his chances.

Thabo September's side though failed to break down the Pirates defence in the second half as the Soweto giants walked away with three points.

The victory saw Pirates move 16-points closer to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after the PSL champions drew 1-1 with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Despite being 16-points behind, Pirates still stand a chance of overtaking Sundowns as they have four matches in hand over their rivals.

Orlando Pirates overcame Chippa United with a hard-fought 1-0 victory. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans want Pirates to improve

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to say their side lack quality and want the side to improve before their crucial match against Sundowns on Sunday, 16 March.

Khutso_shihlo was not happy:

"I'm not happy at all with how average we've become."

CardoMthunzi missed a player:

"We're completely lost without Tito, no cohesion, no rhythm and every move feels like a struggle!"

CosterVuma30 loved the goal:

"That was a beauty."·

oamorare is confident:

"We are in charge, league await for us."

sodiza_info loved on aspect:

"Loving these boys in defence!!!!"

