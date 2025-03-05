Orlando Pirates stumble to yet another defeat in the Premier Soccer League as they go 18 points behind the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns

The Soweto giants suffered a 2-0 loss against Marumo Gallants at the stadium over the weekend

Jose Riveiro and his boys have been told what to do if they still want to win the Betway Premiership title this season ahead of Masandawana

Orlando Pirates made their quest of competing with Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title this season more difficult after losing to Marumo Gallants in their last match over the weekend.

The Buccaneers former player Mhango scored the first goal of the game before an own goal from Thalente Mbatha put the match beyond the Soweto giants.

The loss put the Sea Robbers 18 points behind the Premier Soccer League leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, after their 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates are 18 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns on the Betway Premiership table after losing to Marumo Gallants. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

How Pirates can catch up with Sundowns

Briefly News had a chat with Sports journalist Uche Anuma concerning Pirates’ loss against Gallants and if it’s possible for them to stage a comeback and win the Betway Premiership title.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He believes there’s still a little hope for Jose Riveiro and his men in their charge to win the title this campaign.

“Truth be told, Orlando Pirates losing to Marumo Gallants at this point of the season is a big damage to their title charge,” he said.

“Pirates started the season, and it was looking like they were going to be a threat to Mamelodi Sundowns' quest of making it eight titles in a row.

“All hopes are not lost as the Bucs still have four outstanding games and are 18 points behind the Brazilians. If they win their outstanding matches and avoid losing, they would reduce the deficit to six points.”

Anuma went on to disclose how Pirates can still catch up with Sundowns despite the large point-gap between both teams.

“Pirates have a huge task at hand, but if they want to rekindle their fighting chances then they need to win all their outstanding matches and make sure they get a win against the Brazilians in the second leg,” he added.

“It’s not an easy feat to do, but it’s something the Sea Robbers are capable of doing if they replicate their form at the beginning of the season.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News