Kaizer Chiefs are through to the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in their quarter-final clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Glamour Boys scored two late goals, with one of them being a controversial one as they get their third victory over the Stellies this season.

The Soweto giants join their city rival Orlando Pirates in the semi-final, with the other quarter-final games scheduled for tomorrow.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Stellenbosch in Nedbank Cup quarters

Kaizer Chiefs started the match and made claims about a penalty call in the ninth minute after Ashley Du Preez was brought down in the box, but the referee ruled it out.

The Glamour Boys were awarded a penalty nine minutes later after Olivier Toure handled the ball in his box. The penalty was duly converted by Inacio Miguel in the 20th minute leaving Sage Stephens no chance of saving.

The Stellies had a good chance to level the scoreline seven minutes later but Chumani Butsaka was unable to put his shot on target as his effort went wide.

The Maroons continue to put pressure on Nasreddine Nabi's side as they continue to search for an equaliser before the half-time break but they were unable to test Bruce Bvuma.

In the last minute of the first-half, Chiefs came close to doubling their lead but Du Preez shot flew straight at Stephens.

In the added time, Ashley Cupido's effort was saved by a touch from Bvuma, as Nabi's side retained the lead going into the break.

It was a tensed second half as the Stellies were all out to score an equaliser while Chiefs are desperate to hold on to their lead.

The first ten minutes was without a clear chance, but in the 56th minute Khomotjo Lekoloane was unable to steer his header on target.

Bvuma continue to produce impressive performance for Chiefs in goal as he saved Sihle Nduli’s header in the 65th minute.

Kaizer Chiefs' second goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, was sent off in the 78th minute while on the bench.

Amakhosi were unable to hold on to their lead as they suffered a late equaliser after Andre De Jong got a touch to Sanele Barns’ corner kick.

The Glamour Boys had the ball in the back of the net in stoppage time which was ruled out by he linesman, but after the referee's consultation with him the match official awarded the goal for Chiefs.

The controversial goal gave the Soweto giants the lead but it wasn't over as Mfundo Vilakazi took advantage of Stephens being up for a corner and put the ball into an empty net to end the match 3-1.

