One man shared a scary experience he had after finding a snake in his residence. The South African who lived on a farm shared a video and details about how he kept himself safe from a snake.

A man shared a video of a snake he found inside his room. Image: FG Trade / Paul Starosta

Source: Getty Images

Netizens share their reactions to the snake story and video. People commented on the post expressing horror over the snake encounter.

Man finds snake in bedroom

One man on Reddit @mountain-cat6549 posted a story about how he dealt with a cobra that he found inside his home. The young man said that he was studying for an exam in his bedroom when he was face to face with the cobra that was one and a half meters away from him. He said to the cobra that stood up, opened its hood and moved back and forth as a warning that it was about to strike. The Reddit user said all the movements happened within three seconds, and he decided to jump out of his window.

After a few hours, he spotted the cobra outside, which was handled by a snake catcher. The young man posted a video of the cobra inside a dustbin, which he opened again to show the snake. He clarified that the snake was released back into the Wild by an experienced snake catcher. Watch the video by clicking here:

Cobras become more common in Sea Point

There have been reports that a lot of cobras have been spotted in one location in South Africa. According to IOL the Sea Point area in Cape Town has allegedly experienced many cobra sightings recently.

There have been more cobra sightings in Cape Town. Image: John Conrad

Source: Getty Images

SA discusses cobra find in home

Many people commented that they were mortified by the man's snake experience. Online users remarked on how dangerous cobbers can be. Read the comments below:

Ouboet said:

"That's a big Nope Rope. Well done on getting the hell out of your room."

Far_Idea_829 remarked:

"This was a thrilling read. I hope to never actually experience this."

QuaterPast6 joked:

"Screw that, burn the house down, we will buy a new one."

mausch1 could related:

"Had mFezi (Mozambique spitting cobra) in the house before, always fun keeping the cats away!"

theredfokker was mortified:

"I'm going to have nightmares from just reading this."

