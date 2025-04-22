Mama Joy Bags Another Top Gig Following Royal AM’s Collapse, Mzansi Reacts: “Enjoy, Mama”
- Mama Joy, a well-known sports figure in South Africa, recently landed a new gig, attending the Musa Dladla Easter Tournament
- Social media users have shown their support, congratulating her on the achievement, and many are curious about her future football allegiance after the collapse of Royal AM
- Despite her long history with Orlando Pirates, Mama Joy's potential return is met with mixed reactions, with some suggesting she may switch to rival Mamelodi Sundowns
Congratulations are in order for Mama Joy, who just scooped another gig in the sports industry. The star, who was the self-acclaimed ambassador for the controversial football team, Royal AM, has been making headlines following its collapse.
Mama Joy scoops top gig
Mama Joy is the queen of the South African sporting industry. The star who has graced several sporting events, including the Rugby World Cup in Paris, France, had some good news for her fans.
Taking to her social media pages, Mama Joy, real name Joyce Chauke, announced that she was booked and busy over the Easter Holidays, attending the Musa Dladla Easter Tournament. She also shared pictures from the colourful event. Take a look at the post below:
SA reacts to Mama Joy's good news
Social media users congratulated Mama Joy on her new gig. Many wished the popular sports supporter well in her new journey, with some expressing excitement for her next steps. This is not the only gig that Mama Joy recently scooped. She made Mzansi proud when she announced that she had inked a major deal with one of the country's biggest top brands.
@stanley_43415 said:
"Enjoy, Mama."
@Nhleiks5 commented:
"I was there on Saturday, nice event."
Which team is Mama Joy currently supporting?
South African football lovers have been joking about Mama Joy's lack of a football team after the collapse of Royal AM. Although she has admitted that the events happening with her beloved team were painful, it seems she is ready to move on.
There have been talks about the superfan returning to Orlando Pirates. A team she had supported for more than three decades, before moving to Royal AM. Pirates fans have warned her against returning to the team following her betrayal.
Mama Joy may not return home to Orlando Pirates, but she could join the rival team, Mamelodi Sundowns. Fans shared mixed reactions after she was spotted rocking Sundowns colours.
Mama Joy shows off her incredible dance moves
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mama Joy lives her life on her own terms. The popular sports fan recently left fans rolling on the floor with laughter when she showed off her impressive dance moves.
Mama Joy knows how to steal Mzansi's attention. The star who was recently dragged for calling flamboyant media personality and businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize ma seemed unfazed by the social media backlash.
Social media users did not hold back with their reactions after watching the video. Many, hilariously, said Mama Joy's dance video should have stayed in her gallery. Others commended her for always spreading positive vibes despite the backlash she faces on social media.
