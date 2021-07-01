Rachel Kolisi Goes Shopping in Her Hometown, Shares Cute Clip Online

Rachel Kolisi, the gorgeous wife of Mzansi's favourite rugby player Siya, recently headed online to share a cute post about going shopping in her hometown

According to her post, she and her sister visited some decor shops in Durban to find some goodies for her new home since she and her family will be changing houses at the end of the year

Many of her followers loved watching her choose items for her home and quickly headed to the comment section where they shared their interesting comments with her

Rachel Kolisi and her family are South Africa's favourite, which is why we all love to stay updated with everything they're up to. This time the gorgeous wife of Siya Kolisi headed to the shops to get some things for her new home.

Rachel Kolisi just went shopping in her hometown and she was super excited. Images: @RachelKolisi

"I flew to Durban on Monday for 28 hours. I shot a cover, had 4 meetings, and spent the rest of my time there trying to get our house sorted ready for our move in December (which meant shopping).

"If you know me well, you’ll know I’m terrible at house decor - which is why I brought my interior designer sister with me @tlspark, and I hate shopping," she captioned the post.

Her excited and supportive followers had this to say:

jolenehayward1982 said:

"Love shopping there."

itsluthandozmom said:

"Exciting. What fun getting your new home ready."

cozmiclove said:

"The excitement skipping into that store..."

jadedaniel__ said:

"I’m so jelly!"

