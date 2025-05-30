Prince Kaybee strongly denied claims of a white genocide in South Africa, calling the reports baseless and unsupported by evidence

Social media users supported his stance, criticising the narrative as propaganda and questioning its persistence in 2025

Celebrities like Ntsiki Mazwai, Trevor Noah, and Viola Davis have also spoken out against the misinformation, while fans urge more global stars to speak up

Prince Kaybee has addressed the issue about the reports of a white genocide happening in South Africa. The media has been awash with what many South Africans have dismissed as lies.

Prince Kaybee has denounced the reports of a white genocide in South Africa. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee breaks his silence about the genocide

Prince Kaybee has added to the long list of celebrities who have spoken out against US President Donald Trump's claims that white farmers were being targeted in South Africa. Several celebrities have addressed this issue.

Taking to his X page, Prince Kaybee denounced the reports and stated that there was no white genocide in South Africa. He noted that there is still no evidence to show that Trump's claims were true. The post read:

"THERE IS ZERO EVIDENCE OF WHITE GENOCIDE IN SOUTH AFRICA. I cannot believe we are up in arms debating nonsense!"

Fans support Prince Kaybee

Social media users echoed the same sentiments with Prince Kaybee. Many admitted that the white genocide reports on social media were lies.

@SiphosethuTwal1 said:

"It's been years, and they still can't prove it. All Trump had was a video of Malema and some random articles after years of investigating."

@BnmSa91203 wrote:

"Question should be, what is it that they are trying so hard to divert our attention from? Vuka dakie!"

@Luuungie_10U commented:

"It makes my blood boil when they're even suggesting to relax BBBE for Starlink I can't stand it!!!"

@SiyayaSn wrote:

"This propaganda wasn't deserving of the attention it received, I mean 2025 half-way through we still talking about it."

@MZBNAN added:

"They thought lying will to get them what they want ….. Phansi ngo starlink Phansi."

Celebs who have denounced the alleged white genocide

Several South African celebrities have spoken out against the reports of a white genocide happening in South Africa. Although social media users have been calling on internationally acclaimed stars like DJ Black Coffee, Tyla, Thuso Mbedu and Trevor Noah to use their platforms to set the record straight, stars like Ntsiki Mazwai have been speaking out against the "lies".

US-based comedian Trevor Noah addressed the matter in a video after facing massive backlash from social media users. American actress Viola Davis also shared a message of support for South Africans on her platform.

