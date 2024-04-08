Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a hat-trick as Orlando Pirates beat Lamonteville Golden Arrows 7-1 in a PSL encounter on Saturday, 6 April 2024

The winger was happy after his first career treble and said scoring goals for Pirates is what he wants to do

Fans praised Mabasa for his goalscoring exploits and backed him to win this season’s Golden Boot after he secured joint first spot in the charts

Orlando Pirates winger Tshegofatso Mabasa is thew PSL's joint top-scorer. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club @ Facebook

Orlando Pirates goal-machine Tshegofatso Mabasa continued his fine form this season after scoring first hat-trick of his career in the Bucs' 7-1 PSL victory over Lamonteville Golden Arrows.

Mabasa scored the treble for Pirates on Saturday, 6 April 2024, and now shares the league's top scorer position with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Lucas Ribeiro on ten goals.

Tshegofatso Mabasa celebrates first career hat-trick

Pirates confirmed Mabasa's Man of the Match Award via their Twitter (X) page:

According to iDiski Times, the 27-year-old said he was delighted by his performance and said his hat-trick celebration was to announce that he had arrived on the scene.

Mabasa said:

"It’s just for people to know that I’m back home. And I’m here to score goals, and that is exactly what I want to do. I’m happy and just very happy for the goals, happy for the team performance, and definitely we need to improve and get the results, and we’ve been doing that, so I’m just happy for that and grateful for that.”

Coach José Riveiro will be happy to see his team score seven goals after calling for an improved performance while the club is now third on the PSL log.

Mabasa's good form this season has shown he can replace winger Thembinkosi Lorch, who left the club for Mamelodi Sundowns in January.

Fans want Mabasa to win the Golden Boot

With seven games left to play in the PSL season, Mabasa can secure the top-scorer award if he continues his fine form and Bucs fans are backing the winger to shine.

Mphando Lawrence is a big fan:

"Luv diz guy."

Sphërh Dlamini admires Mabasa:

"Much respect, Mabasa."

De Ka wants Pirates to back Mabasa:

"Pirates players must make sure Mabasa wins the Golden Boot award. We can't be dominated by foreigners anymore. We need an outright striker to top the chats."

Zuu Nalane backs Mabasa:

"Our score machine."

Albert Sheleni Ngcitshan is happy to see Mabasa has arrived:

"Welcome back, boy."

Orlando Pirates legend Teko Modise backs coach José Riveiro

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates legend Teko Modise says coach José Riveiro is the right man for the job.

Modise says the Spanish coach has done well since taking over in 2022 and believes Pirates can be the team to end Mamelodi Sundown's league dominance.

