Fan Letago Mashego won R200 000 by scoring the most penalties during a DStv competition on Saturday, 6 April 2024

The competition took place during halftime at the PSL match between Pirates and Lamontville Golden Arrows, which the Soweto side won 7-1

Local football fans are congratulating Mashego as they admire his penalty kicking abilities after he bagged the cash prize

Orlando Pirates had two reasons to celebrate after the team beat Arrows 7-1 and a fan won R200 000. Image: Orlando Pirates Football Club @Facebook

Source: Facebook

Letago Mashego, an Orlando Pirates fan, walked away from Orlando Stadium with a massive smile after winning R200 000.

The fan won the DSTV competition, adding to his good mood after his beloved Bucs beat Lamontville Golden Arrows 7-1 on Saturday, 6 April 2024.

Orlando Pirates fans and side win big

Mashego won the AmaFan Dayz competition, as confirmed by the tweet below:

A statement via DSTV's Twitter (X) account congratulated Mashego:

"Congratulations to Letago Mashego, who has just won R200 000 at Orlando Stadium️ ⚽️"

The massive victory over Arrows would have delighted coach José Riveiro, who recently called for his players to have better resolve.

After beating Arrows over the weekend, Pirates are now third on the PSL standings, which is positive news to former Bucs midfielder Teko Modise, who recently backed coach Riveiro.

Fans line up to win the big prize

After Mashego won the prize, local fans congratulated him while they also expressed their dream of walking away from a stadium with a massive checque.

Deekay Molaba is impressed with Mashego's skill:

"He took great penalties! Barefooted. Congratulations, sir."

Born Januzaj Chester said the fans showed great skill:

"Great penalty-taker, this one. So tell me, how do you choose kickers?"

Tumelo Mazibuko wants the competition at every game:

"They must do that each game."

Sikho Nqikana asked how he could be next:

"How do you pick these fans??"

Samuel Sekabo Thabo backed his fellow Bucs supporter:

"Congratulations, member, once and always."

Source: Briefly News