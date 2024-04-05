Talented former SuperSport United defender Luke Fleurs passed away on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, after a hijacking incident in Roodepoort.

The 24-year-old is the latest addition to a heartbreaking list of South African sporting icons, which includes Bok legend Chester Williams, who passed away in 2019

Fleurs is not the only Mzansi footballer to pass away this year after former Bafana Bafana defender Siphiwe Mkhonza died in March

Kaizer Chiefs Defender Luke Fleurs and Siphiwe Mkhonza ahve passed away this year. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC / SABC Sport @ Facebook

Since the death of Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2007, Mzansi has mourned the loss of many sporting icons.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs passed away on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, while former Bafana sweeper Siphiwe Mkhonza lost his battle with kidney disease in March.

Chiefs paid tribute to Fleurs via their Twitter (X) page:

Mzansi is still reeling after Siphiwe Mkhonza's loss

In March, the football world paid tribute to Mkhonza after the former Amakhosi player died in the comfort of his home.

“The family of the former Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza confirms he sadly passed on in the early hours of this [Tuesday] morning at home."

Fleurs joins the list of late icons

Other names on the list include Bok icon Chester Williams, legendary manager Clive Barker, 1995 World Cup winner Hannes Strydom and Bafana legend John Moeti.

The list

Senzo Meyiwa (1984-2014)

Oshwin Andries (2003-2023)

Siphamandla Mtolo (1993-2023)

Papi Khomane (1975-2023)

John Moeti (1967-2023)

Clive Barker (1944-2023)

Luke Fleurs (2000-2024)

Siphiwe Mkhonza (1979-2024)

Joost van der Westhuizen (1971-2017)

James Small (1969-2019)

Chester Williams (1970-2019)

Pedrie Wannenburg (1981-2022)

Hannes Strydom (1965-2023)

Mike Proctor (1946-2024)

Fans pay tribute

Following each of the deaths, fans have taken to social media to express their sadness and condolences to the athletes who have passed away.

Bhacakazi Zakaria paid tribute to Luke Fleurs:

"RIP Luke."

Lebohang Ralehoko was a fan of Mzhonza:

"Rest in Eternal Peace, Doctor Mnandi."

Heidi Sampieri said Hannes Strydom earned his respect:

"Rest in peace. You served your country well."

John Christopher misses Chester Williams:

"A great, great man."

Keletso Dion Marapyane thanked Clive Barker:

Rest in peace, Sir Clive Barker. Your contribution to SA Football will never be forgotten."

Luke Fleurs and four celebrities who passed away in hijackings

As reported by Briefly News, Luke Fluers was not the first local celebrity to pass away in a hijacking, as four others have suffered the same fate in the last 20 years.

Broadcaster Jeffrey Zikhali, singer Dumisani Masilela, Reggae legend Lucky Dube and guitarist Gito Baloi have all lost their lives after being hijacked.

