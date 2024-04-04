Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's husband showed up to support his wife in the North Gauteng High Court to support his wife

Charles Nqakula previously stood by the former speaker and attempted to prevent the NPA from entering his wife's Indumba during a raid

Many netizens weren't surprised by Charles' attendance and public support of his wife, with some labelling him a beneficiary of the crime

JOHANNESBURG - Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's husband, Charles Nqakula, supported his wife at the North Gauteng High Court.

Charles Nqakula stands by his wife

According to EWN, Charles sat alongside high-ranking ANC members, including Baleka Mbete, on 4 April 2024.

Mapisa-Nqakula was in court for her formal bail application for fraud and corruption charges.

She allegedly received R2.3m in bribes between 2016 and 2019 while she was Defence Minister.

Charles Nqakula bars search of wife's Indumba

According to Sunday World, Charles tried to prevent members of the NPA's Investigating Directorate from entering her indumba (hut) during the search and seizure operation at the Nqakula's Bruma home in March 2024.

Charles Nqakula, who previously served in numerous positions in government, allegedly told officers that they were not 'pure enough' to enter the hut.

South Africans weighed in on Charles Nqakula's court presence

Netizens did not shy away from commenting on Charles Nqakula's continuous support of his wife.

Sizakele mavundla empathized with the former MP:

“I feel sorry for him being the former minister of police. He should have reported his criminal wife to the police. Makaboshwe naye.”

Africa EFF Bambatha said:

“Amasela [thieves] are supporting each other”

Frankmac added:

“A beneficiary of her corruption.”

Khonzi Mani

“Charles Nqakula, husband of a thief.”

DieHard SAn

“Charles Nqakula has always been a simp even when he was a government minister he was also useless.”

Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula hands herself to the police

In related Briefly News, the former Speaker of Parliament handed herself over to the Lyttleton Police Station.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 charges for allegedly receiving R2.3 million bribe money between 2016 and 2019.

She arrived at the police station at 7 AM, accompanied by two sedans.

