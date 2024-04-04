Mzansi is reeling from the death of Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs, who tragically died on 3 April 2024

The footballer was killed in a botched hijacking after armed men shot at him and took off with his car

Fleurs is one of five Mzansi celebrities who lost their lives in hijackings in the past 20 years

Two of the South African celebrities who tragically lost their lives in car hijackings. Images: Instagram/ lukefleurs25 and Twitter/ TvMzansi

Source: UGC

In the wake of Luke Fleurs' tragic passing, Briefly News compiled a list of the South African celebrities who have died in hijackings since 2004.

1. Luke Fleurs

Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life during a car hijacking on the evening of 3 April 2024.

Briefly News reported that the Amakhosi star was confronted by armed robbers at a petrol station, who took him out of his car and shot him before taking off.

Fleurs is said to have been driving a VW Polo, one of the country's most targeted cars for hijacks.

2. Jeffrey Zikhali

As reported by Briefly News, Jeffrey Zikhali was shot and left for dead during a hijacking in KwaZulu-Natal on 1 December 2023.

The renowned broadcaster and journalist is said to have been on his way home when he was murdered and left on the side of the road as his attacker (s) drove off with his car.

3. Dumisani Masilela

Late singer/ actor Dumisani "Dumi" Masilela, was killed during a hijacking on 3 August 2017. According to The South African, the late Rhythm City star drove himself to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Briefly News reported that five men were arrested and charged for Dumi's murder.

4. Lucky Dube

Veteran Reggae star, Lucky Dube, was murdered in a botched hijacking on 18 October 2007.

The award-winning musician is said to have been driving a Chrysler 300c, which his assailants were after, and was brutally killed in a hail of bullets.

5. Gito Baloi

On 4 April 2004, legendary guitarist Gito Baloi lost his life after being shot and hijacked in Johannesburg while on his way from Pretoria.

Sadly, according to Mail & Guardian, the Jazz musician's killers were never found.

Kiernan Forbes Foundation remembers AKA

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an announcement from the Kiernan Forbes Foundation on how they would honour the Supa Mega's life.

The rapper was remembered by fans, friends, and family on his first heavenly birthday and received an outpouring of love from around South Ah.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News