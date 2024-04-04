Flanker Siya Kolisi says he knew that when he moved to Racing 92 he would lose the Springbok captaincy

Coach Rassie Erasmus says he wants a local-based player to captain the side and has been in constant communication with Kolisi

Local fans are proud of Kolisi, who led the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins in 2019 and 2023

Bok flanker Siya Kolisi says he accepts that coach Rassie Erasmus will look for a new captain. Image: Craig Mercer

Siya Kolisi says the time has come for him to step down as national team skipper, and he has spoken to coach Rassie Erasmus about the change.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus stated he wants a local-based captain, which put Kolisi's tenure under question after moving to French side Racing 92.

Siya Kolisi knew he would lose captaincy

The flanker told SA Rugby Mag that he knew he would have to pass on the armband when he moved to France in 2023.

Kolisi said:

“That’s normal. I knew that before making the decision to come here. He [Erasmus] speaks and he says this is the situation, it is what it is, there’s nothing I can do about that.”

Since becoming Bok skipper, Kolisi has become a popular sporting figure worldwide and has been seen rubbing shoulders with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Local rugby fans are proud of Kolisi

Kolisi recently bought his father a new house, as reported via the tweet below:

As a global sporting superstar and two-time World Cup-winning captain, Kolisi is extremely popular with fans who took to social media to show their admiration.

Member Julius Tshuma wished Kolisi well:

"He has played his part, and he played it very well. We wish him all the best in whatever he is doing now."

Amandla Manzana says Siya can hold his head up high:

"Nothing wrong with that. He has done his time well."

Yirhakazi Ridden thanked him:

"Move on, S.K.; we salute your good work."

Charlene Hughes is a fan:

"What a phenomenal captain he has been!"

Rishi Thaver is a great admirer:

"Not a good captain, but a great captain. Much respect for him. That's, unfortunately, the evolution of the game."

Siya Kolisi is proud of his son Nicholas

As reported by Brielfy News, Siya Kolisi might have the future Bok skipper in his own home after his son Nicholas showed off his silky skills online.

The nine-year-old made his playing debut for Racing 92, and Kolisi showed his son side-stepping his way to scoring via his Instagram account.

