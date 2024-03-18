Siya Kolisi recently posted his photo with British professional boxer, Tyson Fury

The boxing champion appeared starstruck in his photo and had Mzansi convinced that he was having a fanboy moment

Meanwhile, some netizens thought Siya could tackle Fury despite their visible size difference

Tyson Fury appeared starstruck in his photo with Siya Kolisi. Images: siyakolisi, tysonfury

Siya Kolisi and Tyson Fury were all smiles when they shared a photo together. The two-time Rugby World Cup champion and the British professional boxer had fans in awe of their size difference as well as Fury's visible excitement from taking a picture with Siya.

Siya Kolisi shares photo with Tyson Fury

Siya Kolisi has shared some cool photos with some of the world's biggest sports stars. We saw this recently when David Beckham posted their photo, and now the Springboks captain shared a new snap with Tyson Fury.

The WBC Heavyweight and the Rugby World Cup champion were all smiles as they posed in a fantastic picture while out in England to witness the thrilling Manchester United and Liverpool clash that left Siya disappointed.

Taking to his Instagram page, Siya appeared to be in a better mood despite his team's loss:

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi and Tyson Fury's photo

Netizens rode with the claim that Tyson's expression was from the excitement of meeting a two-time Rugby World Cup champion:

savenoho was stunned:

"He looks starstruck for real."

RugbyFanClub_wrote:

"Wow, Tyson Fury in awe of Siya Kolisi? Guess he's just used to winning in the ring, not on the field!"

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that Siya could take on Fury despite the size difference:

RWC champion, Eben Etzebeth joked:

"I'll fight him if you were the prize."

gregoryhulsman said:

"Kolisi would still take him."

Heywood.stephen told Siya:

"You could definitely take him, though."

Siya Kolisi posts meme after helping daughter with math homework

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Siya Kolisi's hilarious meme selfie after struggling to help his daughter with her math homework.

The Boks champion couldn't tackle the books and asked his supporters for some help because the math wasn't mathing.

