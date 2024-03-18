Pearl Thusi recently shared some videos of herself rocking a set behind the decks

The actress-turned-DJ has received some harsh criticism over her transition to a disc jockey

Netizens claimed that Pearl's move to becoming a DJ was an indicator that Cyril Ramaphosa's economy forced her to find another hustle

Pearl Thusi's latest DJ performance video sparked a heated debate online. Images: pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi is now a full-blown DJ and has done some shows since introducing her new hustle. The Queen Sono actress often shares videos from her performances, and her latest sparked a heated debate about her skill and the declining economy in South Ah.

Pearl Thusi stuns with new DJ performance

Our girl Pearl Thusi recently added DJ to her resume and is making a killing and collecting bookings.

The mother of one posted another video from her recent performances at Cofi and had the crowd wrapped around her finger as she delivered a stellar set.

Previously, DJ Zinhle endorsed her former bestie's DJing career, even referring to Thusi as her favourite DJ.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared several videos from Pearl's performance:

How did Mzansi react to Pearl Thusi's skills behind the decks?

Mzansi believes that Pearl's transition from the big screen to the turn tables wasn't a smooth one, and was an indicator that Cyril Ramaphosa's economy wasn't friendly to anyone - even celebs:

LunnieDlamini asked:

"Have the girlies tried applying for corporate jobs maybe?"

_Makhanya_ posted:

"There should be a regulatory body for DJs."

luusko wrote:

"Gatekeep the decks now guys!"

AneleGagu15461 was frustrated:

"If we don't vote ANC out, we won't have anyone studying towards a meaningful career. Ramaphosa's economy is forcing everyone to be a DJ."

KonigFred_ posted:

"How did she go from Hollywood to this?"

m_kobene wrote:

"Cyril Ramaphosa’s economy. You gotta do what you gotta do to survive."

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle stun fans with joint performance

In more Pearl Thusi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress/ DJ's latest performance with DJ Zinhle.

The ladies ignited their friendship by performing together and left fans impressed with their sweet bond.

