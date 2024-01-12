Rugby World Cup champion, Siya Kolisi and David Beckham recently met in Paris, France

A video of the sportsmen sharing pleasantries at the Accor Arena made rounds on social media

Mzansi showed love to Siya and David, saying the former Manchester United player was lucky to meet Kolisi

David Beckham posted a video meeting Siya Kolisi in Paris, France. Images: siyakolisi, davidbeckham

David Beckham recently met the Rugby World Cup champion, Siya Kolisi. The former footballer shared a video of himself having a conversation with Siya, and Mzansi jokingly congratulated him for being in the presence of South African rugby greatness.

Siya Kolisi and David Beckham meet

Retired footballer, David Beckham shared a memorable moment when he met Siya Kolisi at a basketball match.

The former Manchester United midfielder shared a clip on his Instagram stories having a chat with Siya, seemingly praising each other for their individual success.

Twitter (X) user, MDN News posted the video and had netizens happy for Becks that he met rugby royalty:

"David Beckham meets Siya Kolisi."

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi and David Beckham video

Netizens showed love to the sportsmen, and joked that David got to meet a two-time World Cup champion:

KgosiKevin said:

"I like the caption. David has never won 2 World Cups. He must know that he is meeting a real captain."

champagnehlati posted:

"Probably made David’s day meeting a living legend."

SkhadoInt teased David:

"Back-to-back World Cup winner and Posh Spice’s husband."

_Tambotron wrote:

"A random fan meets two-time World Cup winner.. lol."

PalieNinela responded:

"So nice seeing my boi meeting new fans."

Meanwhile, some people showed love to the sportsmen while in awe of Siya's growth:

LOZAAH said:

"Siya Kolisi is living the dream of a kasi gent, man, it’s good to watch."

_amBYRON wrote:

"Legend meets legends, beautiful scenes."

BlueOceanDude was in awe:

"It's so crazy how many doors your gift, talent and hard work can open for you."

pule_mufc posted:

"When real recognises real."

bchinyakata responded:

"Goat meets goat."

Siya Kolisi teaches SA hit song to French teammates

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Siya Kolisi's video teaching the lyrics to Sister Bethina to his Racing 92 teammates.

The hilarious clip caught the attention of Mgarimbe, who showed love to Siya for teaching his hit song to the French squad:

"Teach them, my captain!"

