Siya Kolisi posted a hilarious meme selfie attempting to help his daughter Keziah with her maths homework

The Springboks captain had Mzansi in stitches over his funny request for assistance

South Africans wasted no time making jokes, with some parents saying they were in the same predicament

Siya Kolisi and his daughter, Keziah, shared a hilarious meme photo while doing her math homework. Images: racing92, siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi gave peeps a peek into his life as a father, having to help his children with homework. The celebrated rugby World Cup champion and his daughter, Keziah, took a funny reaction photo trying to solve her maths problem, and Mzansi was in stitches.

Siya Kolisi reacts to daughter's maths homework

One thing many parents aren't prepared for is helping their children with school work and battling to solve for X while maintaining their composure in front of their bundle of joy.

Mzansi's fave, Siya Kolisi, posted a reaction photo during his homework session with his daughter, Keziah, where they attempted to solve her math problems.

Having seemingly given up, the Racing 92 star asked netizens for help, claiming that the maths wasn't mathing:

"Maths! Help, please! X = can't be solved."

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi's post

The jokes were flying, and instead of being helpful, netizens made up hilarious maths problems relating to the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victory - you've got to love South Africans!

lifeaccordingtodesi said:

"A try is five, convert is two, so seven. Add some penalties, let's say five of them. If Handre is there, the score is now 22."

kendalllikejennerbutbetter wrote:

"12-11= A win!"

annah063 posted:

"Whatever the equation is, the answer is equal to two-time world champion."

pam_madikizela responded:

"We always win by one. So X = 1."

Meanwhile, other parents could relate to Siya's situation and offered some tips:

molokoepreciousbontle confessed:

"I took my children to extra classes, this homework will make these kids doubt us."

faichnie warned Siya:

"If you think it's bad now, wait until you meet trigonometry in grade 11!"

crystal_belelie advised Siya:

"Google it! I Google Translate my daughter’s French homework."

the_fiks posted:

"I send mine to Google. What is Wi-Fi for?"

Siya Kolisi celebrates Bafana Bafana with his kids

