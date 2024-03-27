Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi proudly shared a video on his Instagram account of his son, Nicholas, scoring on his Racing 92 debut

The Boks skipper noticed his son sporting the same look during his debut for the French club's youth side

Fans laud young Nicholas' skills, and even a World Cup-winning flyhalf, Damian Willemse, was impressed

Boks captain Siya Kolisi shared a video of his son, Nicholas, Racing 92 debut. Image: Siya Kolisi @ Instagram / Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Boks skipper Siya Kolisi gave fans a glimpse of the future after he shared a video of his nine-year-old son, Nicholas, making his debut for the Racing 92 youth team.

The young Kolisi scored a try on his debut, delighting his father, who watched from the sidelines as his son displayed his skills.

Siya Kolisi shows his pride

The flanker, who might be replaced as Boks skipper, said he was proud of his son while also picking out something familiar to his playing style.

Kolisi said:

"So proud of this one! Played his first game for Racing92 . The tape on the wrist "

Kolisi shared the video of his son on his Instagram page:

Fans show their love for Nicholas Kolisi

Since becoming the skipper of the Springboks, Kolisi has become a popular sporting figure worldwide and has even rubbed shoulders with boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Fans took to social media to show their love for Nicholas, with many stating he has picked up moves from his father.

Bok flyhalf Damian Willemse was watching carefully:

"I saw that Siya step there "

Gary Bieske backs Nicholas:

"Gonna see another Kolisi captain in years to come!"

Nolubabalo Mbophane thinks the young Kolisi could be a star in another sport:

"Deep down Nic wants to be a football player and captain Bafana "

Juan-Ri was impressed:

"Whooooo GO NIC GOOO "

Ashraf Hendricks was full of praise:

"What a debut , and he scored on his debut "

Siya Kolisi crestfallen after Liverpool lose

As reported by Briefly News, Siya Kolisi was present at Old Trafford to watch his beloved Liverpool lose their FA Cup game 4-3 to rivals Manchester United earlier in March 2024.

The Boks skipper sat in the crowd next to legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and was visibly upset at the final whistle.

