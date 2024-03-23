One student took to the stage to impress other pupils who waited for his special display

In a TikTok video, the kid referenced the popular Big Brother show and had the crowd going wild

Online users were amazed by the student who showed amazing skill, and many could not get over it

In a TikTok video, a student showed his amazing talent. The clip went viral after he channelled his inner Big Brother.

A TikTok video shows a school student doing a 'Big Brother' voice. Image: @aqhama_dayimani

The video of the boy performing at the school received thousands of likes. People commented on the video amazed by the kids' talent.

Schoolboy shows off voice-over skills

In a TikTok video by @aqhama_dayiman, a school child showed people how good he is at doing voices. For a performance, he sounded like Big Brother,r and his fellow pupils cheered.

Watch the clip:

SA impressed by unconventional skill

Many people admitted that the kid sounded like the original Big Brother voice. The video by the kid received more than 100,000 likes

smunkie_07 said:

"Big Brother must give you that R2 million."

Babalwa Peyana wrote:

"This is the Brother voice that we know, not lowamanje kunento eOff."

Darwin added:

"Big Brother is rated R18, I hope none of these kids is watching."

Mr_Ivylic joked:

I knew that I didn't need DSTV to watch big brother, I will watch it on TikTok."

KeaThakgi was impressed:

"I think they should have hired you on Big Brother Mzansi because the current one okare ke cheese boy."

Dark_mfana declared:

"Big Brother was found shaking."

