Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe received mixed reactions online after he met US rapper Jay Z in Tokyo

The businessman founded Roc Nation Sports and signed rugby stars such as Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi

Cheslin's special moment was overshadowed by the allegations made against Jay Z's friend Diddy

A momentous occasion for rugby superstar Cheslin Kolbe turned into a moment of mockery on the internet.

Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe divided the internet after he met Jay Z in Tokyo. Image: @cheslinkolbe

Source: Instagram

Cheslin rubs shoulders with Jay Z

Springboks player Cheslin Kolbe met US rapper and businessman Jay Z in Tokyo, and he also met Jay Brown. In the pictures, he was holding the Springbok's jersey.

Even though Cheslin did not entirely reveal what the meeting was about, it could be that they were meeting on business. Jay-Z founded Roc Nation Sports and signed Cheslin Kolbe along with fellow rugby star Siya Kolisi.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Special moment meeting JAY Z and Jay Brown in Tokyo tonight, incredible experience being part of the Roc Nation family."

Mzansi asks about Diddy

Cheslin's moment was eclipsed by the allegations made against Jay Z's friend Diddy. This week, Diddy hogged headlines for the wrong reasons after his LA and New York homes were raided by the federal government.

This was part of an ongoing investigation on the rapper for various offences.

@OhFlipItsVuyo joked:

"Cheslin, ask Jay Z if he knows anything about the revelations on Diddy's lifestyle."

@Sticks1824 said:

"@50cent here he is, we found Jay-Z."

@FishThe45311 added:

"Ooh they said he ran away, but here he is."

@D_4R_R3_N warned:

"Be careful Cheslin, Jay Z been ducking the diddy allegations, watch that hand."

50 Cent to take baby mama Daphne Joy to court

In a previous report from Briefly News, US rapper 50 Cent informed his baby mama model and actress Daphne Joy that he wants full custody of their son, Sire.

This was ignited by the startling claims against the rapper Diddy, and Daphne Joy's name was mentioned in it.

Daphne Joy was accused of being a paid escort to Diddy, and the Candy Shop rapper made jokes about it.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News