Diddy's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, has reacted to the home raids and issued a statement defending his client's name

Dyer said the raids of his LA and New York homes were an ambush and called out the authorities for the way they handled Diddy's kids and staff

The authorities confiscated Diddy's electronic devices as part of a trafficking investigation, but his attorney further stated that Diddy is working tirelessly to clear his name

Diddy's lawyer has stated in an effort to clear his name after his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided.

Diddy is adamant that he is innocent, and his lawyer said there is a witch hunt after his homes were raided. Image: Shareif Ziyadat/Jemal Countess

Diddy's lawyer speaks

Through his lawyer, Aaron Dyer, Diddy has denied any involvement in the heinous crimes he has been associated with. This comes after heavily armed law forces burst into his properties as part of a trafficking investigation.

Dyer said the raids of his LA and NY homes were an ambush and said it was a witch hunt. The attorney also called out how the authorities handled Diddy's children and staff. According to CNN, Dyer said:

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Diddy was not arrested

His lawyers also clarified that Diddy was not arrested and that his travel was not restricted.

There were speculations that he fled before the military could arrive, and his private jet was tracked to an island. But TMZ later released footage of him pacing at an airport in Miami.

Is this more than just about Diddy?

In an X video, @JesseBWatters said the claims against Diddy go further than trafficking, and he is accused of sexual assault and abusing minors.

"A litany of lawsuits accuse the mogul of sexual assault, trafficking, paedophilia and more. And it's not just Diddy that's implicated- this goes straight to the heart of the music industry."

50 Cent reacts to Diddy's home raids

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent took aim at his nemesis, Diddy, after his properties were raided amid an ongoing investigation.

The rapper joked about the situation, and he suggested the seriousness of the case against Diddy and stated that it may be the end of his career.

