50 Cent shaded Diddy after federal agents raided the controversial rapper's properties in LA and Miami amid an investigation

He joked about the situation, suggesting the seriousness of the case against Diddy and stating that it may be the end of his career

Fans eagerly awaited 50 Cent's response, with many praising his dedication to being a hater and making light of the situation

50 Cent has responded to his nemesis Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami being ransacked by federal agents amid an investigation. The rapper shaded Diddy with a hilarious social media post.

50 Cent has responded to Diddy's LA and Miami homes being raided. Image: Manny Carabel/WireImage and Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

50 Cent shades Diddy after raids at his homes

Award-winning rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines following the reports of his posh properties in Los Angeles and Miami being raided by Homeland Security Agents as part of an ongoing investigation against the star.

Taking to his social media pages, Diddy's sworn enemy 50 Cent shared a hilarious response to the news. The In Da Club rapper took the opportunity to fire shots at Diddy. He shared some screenshots on his page and claimed that federal agents don't come like that unless they have a tangible case against you. He wrote:

"Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done ‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case."

Fans react to 50 Cent's post about Diddy

Social media users were waiting for 50 Cent to fire shots at Diddy following the news. Many said they were camping at Fifty's pages waiting for him to share his thoughts.

@The_Weed_Shop said:

"That's a fact! The question is: do they prosecute all those involved, or do they throw Diddy to the wolves and hide the rest of the evidence like they did with Epstein?"

@Lackadiasical wrote:

"You always stand on business when it comes to being a dedicated hater "

@adam_lucio asked:

"Who else came here soon as you heard the news lol "

@big_chazer added:

"They found Meek Mill in the basement chained up with an apple in his mouth no Diddy"

50 Cent reveals why he doesn't attend Diddy's parties

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that controversial rapper 50 Cent recently revealed why he does not attend fellow rapper P Diddy's events, in a now-viral video.

American rapper, actor, producer, and businessman Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent seems to have reignited his beef with Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs after making sentiments about why he does not attend his parties.

Source: Briefly News