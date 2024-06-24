Pretoria singer suffered backlash from fans after his performance of the national anthem failed to impress local rugby fans during the Springboks 41-13 victory over Wales

Smith seemed to have forgotten the lyrics to Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the kick-off on Saturday, 22 June 2024 at Twickenham

Local rugby fans took to social media to voice their disappointment about Smith's performance, while others defended the singer

Singer Hercules Smith blamed the background track for his disappointing performance of the national anthem for the Springboks. Image: Gaspafotos/MB Media

Pretoria singer Hercules Smith blamed the background track for his performance of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, which disappointed fans before the Boks beat Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

The Boks won 41-13 in their first match of Rassie Erasmus' second stint as coach, but fans were unhappy with Smith, who seemed to forget the national anthem's lyrics.

Hercules Smith wants a second chance

Watch Smith's performance of the national anthem in the video below:

Speaking via Instagram, Smith said he wants a second chance, but it seems unlikely it will be during Chelsin Kolbe's possible return on Saturday, 6 July 2024 against Ireland at Loftus.

Smith posted:

"Hopefully, I'll get the chance to show what I can really do! The track that was played on the day was much lower than the one I was rehearsing with."

Fans criticised Smith

Local rugby fans took to social media to blast Smith's performance, while others defended the Pretoria-based singer.

Prissy Kensly asked a question:

"Where do they find these people?" And don't they rehearse/practice?"

Kathleen Behrmann De Bruyn is disappointed:

"Good grief, don't ask this guy to sing the anthem again."

Diana Fouche was a bit forgiving:

"Could've been worse, should've been better."

Jesse Feldman defended Smith:

"It wasn't that bad. He got nervous and lost his place in the music, so he repeated a line until he remembered where he was again."

Matt Sabos blasted Smith:

"That was rather rubbish."

French rugby boss criticises Siya Kolisi

As reported by Briefly News, Bok flanker Springbok Siya Kolisi was called overweight by Racing 92 club owner Jacky Lorenzetti.

Lorenzetti singled out Kolisi during Racing's 31-17 quarterfinal defeat to Bordeaux Bègles on Sunday, 16 June 2024.

