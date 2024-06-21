Siya Kolisi has received harsh criticism from his Racing 92 owner, Jacky Lorenzetti, after his return from injury for the French club

The club owner said the 33-year-old Kolisi has lost form and picked up weight while he spent time on the sidelines

Fans took to social media to defend the man who lifted back-to-back Rugby World Cups as Springboks skipper

Former Bok skipper Siya Kolisi continues his comeback from injury. Image: Dan Mullan and Christian Liewig/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Springbok star Siya Kolisi has received harsh criticism from Racing 92 owner Jacy Lorenzetti, who said the flanker has gained too much weight and lost form.

The 33-year-old, who stepped down as Bok captain, was singled out by Lorenzetti after Racing 92’s 31-17 defeat to Bordeaux Bègles in the Top 14 quarter-final on Sunday, 16 June 2024.

Siya Kolisi is criticised by Racing 92 owner

Lorenzetti criticised Kolisi in the tweet below:

According to The Telegraph, Lorenzetti said he was not impressed with Kolisi’s performance after his return from a two-pronged injury.

Lorenzetti said:

“The break was harmful for him. He put on weight and lost form, and yesterday, he was anonymous. On the back row, we got used to having an ultra-present warrior, Wenceslas Lauret. For now, Siya isn’t reminding me of him. But I think that will change next year.”

Fans defend Kolisi

Local rugby fans took to social media to defend Kolisi and have called for the 33-year-old to consider returning to Mzansi.

Shazi Zibu Mkunene said Kolisi must come home:

“He must just come back home. He is not appreciated there.”

Dirk Engelbrecht made a joke:

“He needs the weight to carry the team.”

Isaac Mashego said Kolisi is enjoying his life:

“He is living large, a sign of the good life.”

Skeem Patrou disagrees with Lorenzetti:

“He looks fit. Grow up now; nothing wrong with him.”

Judaline Ferguson is not a fan:

“Overrated player.”

Bok flanker Siya Kolisi dines with tennis great Roger Federer

As Briefly News reported, world champion Bok flanker Siya Kolisi and his family dined with tennis legend Roger Federer.

The 33-year-old Kolisi has become a worldwide sporting figure following his performances in the green and gold and has been regularly seen alongside global sporting icons, including Federer.

