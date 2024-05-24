Rugby star Siya Kolisi and his family dined with the former Swiss Tennis champion Roger Federer

MDNews shared the picture of the Kolisis fine dining with the former Tennis champion

Many netizens reacted to the rugby star rubbing shoulders with the world's most outstanding sportsman

Siya Kolisi dinned with the former Swiss tennis player Roger Federer. Image: Stephanie Augello/Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Our very own Rugby World Cup captain champion Siya Kolisi rubbed shoulder again recently with retired Swiss tennis player Roger Federer.

After being welcomed to his new team in France, Racing 92, he announced that he would be permanently relocating to Paris after the tournament. The former Springboks captain dined with the retired tennis champion Roger Federer.

A picture of Kolisi and his family rubbing shoulders with Federer at a dining table was shared on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews.

The picture was captioned:

"Siya Kolisi and his family, having dinner with former tennis great player Roger Federer."

See the post below:

SA reacts to the photo

Many netizens on social media shared their opinions on the picture of Siya Kolisi, his family and Roger Federer. See some of the comments below:

@XUFFLER shared:

"A white wife will take you places!"

@MalumeRichie wrote:

"Siya is winning."

@KhajoAMG said:

"For me be like Siya Kolisi when i grow up...all white everything."

@yumslimpopo responded:

"Rodger looking like grinch."

@CheetahPlains replied:

"Damn, Siya Kolisi is friends with Roger."

@cozmino_ commented:

"Roger Federer, having dinner with rugby great player , Siya Kolisi and his family."

@iamkuhlesaki mentioned:

"Siya, Tyla, Trevor Noah are the current national treasures."

@SimsMagubane wrote:

"Siya Kolisi’s son looks like @CananMoodie."

