In the midst of a world grappling with challenges, Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, has gifted her Instagram followers a glimpse into the warmth and joy of the holiday season.

Rachel Kolisi couldn't be happier to have her family together in France for Christmas. Image: Rachel Kolisi

In a series of pictures, the Kolisi family is seen in matching flannel pyjamas, celebrating their first Christmas together in the scenic backdrop of France. A moment they have longed for, and a rest well deserved after the big Rughby World Cup win.

Kolisi family reunited in France

The Instagram post radiates festive cheer as the Kolisi family gathers for a heartwarming reunion. Dressed in cosy flannel PJs, the family exudes happiness, emphasising the joy of being together during the holiday season. The images capture candid moments, from laughter to shared embraces.

For the Kolisi family, this Christmas holds a special significance as they experience their first white and cold celebration in France. In her lighthearted sign-off, Rachel playfully admits, "Ps Christmas Trees are not my strong point ," sharing a pic of the tiny Christmas tree in their new home.

Seeing the Kolisi family together is truly heartwarming. They never fail to ooze togetherness and project the tru embodiment of family. This family is just the best!

Take a look:

Siya Kolisi’s France house leaves several fans divided online

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, shared a picture on social media of himself relaxing with his family in their France house.

The post sparked a discussion among fans, with some expressing surprise at the modest furnishings.

Kolisi's wife, Rachel, had previously shared a video of their home during the Rugby World Cup, but it didn't show the interior. This latest post gave fans a glimpse inside; some were not impressed by what they saw.

