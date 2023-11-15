Siya Kolisi, Springbok captain, shares Instagram video and pictures of his family's adventures in New York

The Kolisi family enjoyed an amazing NBA game at Madison Square Garden and then tried ice skating

Mzansi revels in the pure love and joy emanating from the Kolisi family's New York escapades

In a heartwarming display of family joy and adventure, Siya Kolisi, the esteemed captain of the Springboks, took to Instagram to share glimpses of the Kolisi family's memorable trip to New York City.

The Kolisi clan are having some well-deserved family time, and Mzansi is loving watching it. Image: Rachel Kolisi

The captivating Instagram video and pictures showcase the family's delightful experiences as they explored the iconic city, blending moments of sports excitement with the magic of winter festivities.

Kolisi family take on New York City

One highlight of the Kolisi family's New York escapade was their attendance at an NBA game held at the legendary Madison Square Garden. Siya Kolisi, known for his prowess on the rugby field, seemed equally enthralled by the fast-paced action on the basketball court. The Instagram video captures the family's infectious enthusiasm, cheering for their favourite team, and soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of one of the world's most renowned sports arenas.

The adventure didn't stop there; the Kolisi family also embraced the winter spirit by engaging in a quintessential New York activity – ice skating. The pictures posted on Instagram depict the family gracefully gliding across the ice, with smiles and laughter painting a picture of pure happiness. It's a beautiful blend of athleticism and leisure, demonstrating the family's ability to find joy in diverse experiences.

Mzansi loves the Kolisi family

Mzansi, always eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved Springbok captain and his family, expressed overwhelming joy and admiration for the Kolisi family's New York adventures.

Read some comments:

Sunnytembani showed love:

“Ah this is too precious!”

fanuelmakondo2020 shared:

“I really like the parenting, nice family”

dr.nivy.singh loved it:

“Wow. That’s so awesome ❤️”

paola.maria.1967 said:

“Making memories - the best thing in the world!!❤️”

