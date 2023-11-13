Springboks captain Siya Kolisi visited the United States and received a jersey belonging to Lionel Messi

The Kolisi family then posed with the shirt, while Siya Kolisi, who had just won the Rugby World Cup in France, was wearing Messi’s Argentinian shirt

Netizens were mad and pointed out that he was supporting the wrong goat and preferred Cristiano Ronaldo

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Mzansi did not like Siya Kolisi receiving a Lionel Messi T-shirt. Images: Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport via Getty Images and Wikus De Wet/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were upset that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi received a Lionel Messi jersey from his club, Inter Miami FC. Netizens poked at him and pointed out that he was backing the wrong GOAT as they preferred Cristiano Ronaldo.

Siya Kolisi receives Lionel Messi's shirt

Kolisi got caught up in the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate when he was gifted a number 10 shirt belonging to Lionel Messi. Rachel Kolisi, the wife of the man who led the Springboks to win the World Cup in France, posted a picture of herself and the family in Miami, Florida, on her Instagram account, @rachelkolisi.

PAY ATTENTION:

In it, the family is posing with Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt, which he wore after joining Inter Miami FC. Siya’s family is wearing the Inter Miami colours, while Siya has Lionel Messi’s Argentinian shirt. The post tagged Adidas and Inter Miami FC and was captioned:

“We can’t thank you enough for this experience. Can’t wait to be back!”

View the image here:

Cristiano fans turn on Kolisi

Netizens expressed their disappointment that he was holding a jersey belonging to Messi, not Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cherrygreek7 said:

“I’m disappointed.”

_pop_lekhulenii pointed out:

“Siya knows who is the real goat.”

Colinhugo7 remarked:

“Siya? We know Cristiano is the GOAT.”

Travgreen observed:

“Should go visit the real goat in Saudi, rather.”

Prestigrking77 wrote:

“Cristiano’s shirt would look good on you as a fighter!”

Chefdj_tyronekyleadams joked:

“Still love Siya Kolisi despite his poor taste in football teams.”

Fan tries to kiss Siya Kolisi during Rugby World Cup tour

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman tried to kiss Siya Kolisi during the Rugby World Cup trophy tour.

The Springboks were on their national tour, which visited five cities in four provinces. The players appeared with the Webb Ellis Cup, which they clinched after winning the Rugby World Cup.

A fan who was too excited for her good tried to grab Kolisi and land a fat kiss on his lips. Siya immediately resisted, and the woman was removed from the scene. Her actions disgusted South Africans, who were disappointed in her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News