Twitter users have found an old tweet where the late AKA predicted where Lionel Messi would end up signing to

The late rapper relayed his thoughts on Lionel Messi's career in 2020, and his predictions were true

Netizens have gushed over Kiernan Forbes, who was a huge soccer fan and have made his tweet go viral

Rapper AKA was spot on about Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami. His old Tweet predicting this has now gone viral.

In the 2020 tweet, AKA said if he was Lionel Messi, he would pick Inter Miami as his next home. Image: @akaworldwide

Fans found AKA's old tweet predicting Lionel Messi's next move

In 2020, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes said Lionel Messi should pick Inter Miami as his next soccer club.

Three years later, the 36-year-old is making headlines for possibly leading the team to victory since signing with them.

His tweet reads:

"If I was Messi, I’d say Inter Miami ... nice and softly. What more is needed???"

Netizens relay their thoughts on AKA's tweet

On the comments section of the tweet, you would find new reactions to it as netizens rehashed it and made it go viral.

Many applauded AKA for correctly predicting the future, even if it happened a few years later.

@showjiggalove said:

"Mega saw the vision."

@itsmeafika said:

"This broer knew soccer."

@Tee_blaq06 said:

"Generational..Way ahead of time! You'll always be famous."

@Abuti_Hector said:

"Messi is part of the Megacy because no ways!"

@iiamTlotlo said:

"God gave him the vision, but didnt let him live to see it."

@SithaleKgaogelo said:

"Not even Fabrizio could see this coming."

Pearl Thusi remembers AKA 6 months after death

It has been six months since rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was gunned down in Durban. His good friend Pearl Thusi remembered him in an Instagram story and said she was finally ready to just focus on the good instead of the bad.

“Ready to focus on the happier times now. Losing you cut me deeper than I realised.

“Can't turn back the clock. But we can make every second spent with you count. You lived freely and honestly, even when it made no sense to the rest of us. There'll never be another like you. You made this life worth living. A masterpiece.”

