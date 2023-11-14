Canan Moodie, a Springbok player, visits his old school in a heartwarming TikTok video that went viral

The rugby star gives teachers piggybacks and receives overwhelming love from the children

Mzansi celebrates Moodie's humility and connection to his roots, especially after the RWC win

In a touching and heartwarming TikTok video, Canan Moodie, the acclaimed Springbok player, took a trip down memory lane by visiting his old school.

Canan Moodie, the acclaimed Springbok player, took a trip down memory lane by visiting his old school. Image: @lieka007

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by user @lieka007, showcases the rugby star's humility and connection to his roots as he interacts with teachers and students, further extending the celebration of the recent Rugby World Cup (RWC) win.

Springbok Canan Moodie visits old school

The video, shared by @lieka007, captures the genuine joy and excitement radiating from the children as they welcome back their illustrious alumnus. Moodie, with a smile that reflects both pride and humility, graciously gives teachers piggybacks, a gesture that embodies the down-to-earth nature that has endeared him to fans.

The visit is a testament to Moodie's character and a celebration of the RWC victory, a triumph that resonated deeply with South Africans. The rugby star's decision to return to his roots, sharing the glory with those who played a part in his journey, adds an extra layer of significance to the video.

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for the humble Bok

Mzansi, already riding high on the euphoria of the RWC win, embraced the TikTok video enthusiastically. The comments section overflowed with expressions of admiration for Moodie's humility and the genuine love he received from the children. It serves as a reminder that, no matter how high one soars, the connection to one's roots remains a source of strength and gratitude.

Read some comments:

Derick clapped:

“Remain humble and stay rooted, Mr. Moodie. You going places.”

Tabayi loved it:

“I love how these world champions are welcomed in their community and previous schools.”

Danielle said:

“Aaah, I like how they touch the Gold Medal. One day they will be our Bokke. ❤️❤️❤️”

