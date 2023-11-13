A Mzansi woman has touched hearts by sharing a lovely TikTok video of her lobola negotiation with her Icelandic partner

In the heartwarming video, they navigate the cultural exchange with grace, embracing the beauty of their diverse backgrounds

The couple met on Tinder and the clip shows that relationships can bloom regardless of geographical distance

A woman did a video of her lobola negotiations. Images: @being_mandyjane

A lady from Limpopo posted a video on TikTok about her lobola negotiations with her partner, showing a blend of cultures.

Mzansi lady flexes lobola day

In a viral TikTok video, user @being_mandyjane shared the journey of her lobola negotiations with her bae from Iceland. The captivating video shows the couple doing everything in line with customs and traditions.

The pair met on the dating app Tinder, and the video is a testament to the power of love despite geographical and cultural divides. In the clip, the lobola negotiations involved discussions between the families of a bride and groom. The couple were both dressed in traditional Sepedi outfits for the big day.

Watch the video below:

Netizens love TikTok video

Viewers were on a virtual tour, witnessing the blend of African and Icelandic traditions. The TikTok video celebrated the couple's commitment to one another and symbolised unity in a world often divided by differences.

People flocked to the comment section to wish the couple well:

@Venus| shared:

"Girl how’d you end up In Iceland?"

@DisnormalBoy commented:

"Everyone is loboling and getting lobolled then there’s us with no direction in the department of molo at all."

@Filane Nthabiseng Bo joked:

"These Limpopo girls are God's favourite, shame."

@Lalina said:

"They even bought a bottle. You coached him well. Congratulations! "

@Asembo MaNgunezi Omuhle praised:

"I don’t know why I’m crying. Love is beautiful and knows no borders."

