A video of a white man throwing several banknotes on the floor as he enters a home has gone viral

According to the footage posted on TikTok, the man was honouring a practice in his future African in-laws' home

Many social media users showed the man love online, commending him on respecting his partner's culture

Lobola ceremonies have been held in many South African and African communities for centuries.

A video of a man throwing money on the floor upon entering his in-laws' house went viral online. Image: @fancychancyclothing/TikTok

Lobola means bride price. It is a milestone in which a prospective husband or the head of his family gives the head of the future wife's family property to show gratitude for being allowed to marry their daughter.

White man showers African in-laws with cash

One white man who had decided to engage an African woman posted a video of himself visiting his in-laws with a handful of cash.

In the clip posted by @fancychancyclothing on TikTok, the man enters his supposed fiance's home, throwing cash notes on the floor as he walks in.

The clip was captioned:

"When you're white but decided to get engaged to an African woman."

It is not clear what tribe or culture the man's partner was from or whether the man was paying for lobola or simply honouring his African in-laws, but many netizens were pleased by how he respected the family's practices.

What exactly is lobola?

Lobola is a fundamental custom practised under customary law marriage in many African countries, primarily Southern African countries. According to Buzz South Africa, it is the payment of the bride price by the groom's family to the bride's family, which traditionally is paid with a certain number of cows.

Sometimes, the bride's family can request a cash equivalent of the number of cows. Oftentimes, lobola is paid in monthly instalments, though some cultures demand that it must be paid in full.

South Africans react to video of man paying African in-laws

According to Psychology Today, interracial relationships have the added challenge of merging different races and cultures.

South African peeps reacted to the video, with many commending the white man for honouring his future family the way he did. Others questioned how he offered them money, asking if it was necessary to throw it on the floor.

yungd responded:

"This is the most beautiful thing. respecting each other's culture is just pure phenomenal. you guys deserve so much love and blessings."

user4881186497567 reacted:

"Very nice ."

Maryam foyor☘️ wrote:

"In Africa, you must prepare financially before visiting your in-laws that’s one culture we all can relate to."

Mā Marvín wrote:

"Not reparations. To show he is stable to marry her."

bannedasusual commented:

"Do you have to pay your way in?"

Dobber asked:

"Why are the blankets on the floor? Serious question here."

Love74 said:

"Congratulations long life long ."

Hisgurl43 replied:

"That’s love❤️."

