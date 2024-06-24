World champions Springboks celebrated their 41-13 victory over Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024, by dancing at the Heathrow International Airport

The Bok squad were in a jubilant mood despite their flight home being delayed till the early hours of Sunday, 23 June

Fans took to social media to applaud the side who won their first match since lifting the Rugby World Cup in 2023

The Springboks won their first match since lifting the Rugby World Cup. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

After their 41-13 victory over Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024, the Springboks celebrated by breaking out their dance moves at the Heathrow International Airport.

The world champions’ flight out of England was delayed, but that did not dampen their mood after the Boks won their first match in Rassie Erasmus’ second stint as coach.

Springboks danced their travel issues away

Watch the Boks celebrate at the Heathrow International Airport in the video below:

Mzansi journalist Shanthini Naidoo, who was at the airport, took to her Twitter account to say the Boks were happy despite their flight being cancelled.

Naidoo tweeted:

“Surreal… we’re tired and dirty and don’t know what time our flight will be rescheduled. But the Springboks are dancing.”

Fans applaud the Boks

Local rugby fans took to social media to congratulate the Bok side, who proved assistant coach Mzwandile Stick’s views about the match were true.

Carole Canterbury is a Bok fan:

“Great win by our champion Springboks. You are the best.”

Siphila Ngosiba showed their love:

“We are the best in the whole world. Go Bokkie Go!”

Richard Dutson Williams was impressed:

“Unbelievable, guys, well done! You make us so proud!”

Linda Els Kriedemann enjoyed the match:

“So good to see the Bokke back in action.”

Majuluka Jaz is proud of the Boks:

“Rugby was made for the Springbok.”

Boks dip into the deep talent pool in Mzansi

As reported by Briefly News, Mzansi fans could expect to see new faces in the Springbok side during upcoming internationals.

Erasmus selected four new faces for the squad that beat Wales 41-13 on Saturday, 22 June 2024, while he also recalled some players back to the team.

