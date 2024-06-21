The Springboks have entered their final preparations for the international friendly against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, 22 June 2024

Four debutants will feature for the Boks against Wales, and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes it will be an exciting match

Fans took to social media to show their support for the Rugby World Cup champions, while some have backed Stick to one day become the Springbok coach

Assistant Coach Mzwandile Stick said experienced players will help Bok youngsters. Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images and Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse have been backed to play starring roles during their first starts for the Springboks against Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

The Lions duo, along with Stormers pair Ben-Jason Dixon and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, are the new faces in the squad that will represent the Boks against Wales.

Mzwandile Stick expects an exciting match

The Boks landed in England on Wednesday, 19 June 2024, according to the tweet below:

According to the SA Rugby website, Stick said the Boks are prepared for the match, while Sharks star Aphelele Fassi, backed by legend Bob Skinstad, will mark his return to the side.

Stick said:

“There are a few youngsters in our team that will get an opportunity alongside some of the more experienced players, so it’s going to be an exciting game. Wales will also be eager to play against the World Champions, so we know it will be a tough game, and that’s exactly what we need to kickstart the season.”

Fans backed the Boks

Local rugby fans took to social media to predict a Boks victory at Twickenham, while others said Stick will one day coach the world champions.

Sindi Ndwandwa is confident:

“Tomorrow, we will be painting Twickenham green.”

Simbongile Mahanjana backs Stick:

“Mzwandile Stick, one day he will get the chance to become Springboks coach.”

Moleboheng Masilo-Masakala backs the Boks:

“We're behind you 1000%.”

Matty Duddy cannot wait:

“So excited for this game! GO BOKKE!!!”

Carol Gahler is a fan:

“Best of luck, CHAMPIONS!”

Cheslin Kolbe has returned to the Springboks

As reported by Briefly News, celebrated winger Cheslin Kolbe took his first steps to recovery from a knee injury by returning to the Springbok training grounds.

The world champion is gunning for a playing return when the Bokos face Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024, at Loftus Versfeld.

