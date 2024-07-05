World champion winger Cheslin Kolbe said the Boks expect a great atmosphere at Loftus when they face Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024

The winger will make a starting return for the four-time world champions after recovering from knee injury

Local rugby fans took to social media to show their support for the Boks as they are confident their team will come away with a victory

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cheslin Kolbe has called for a great atmopsphere at Loftus Versfeld. Image: Chris Hyde

Source: Getty Images

Winger Cheslin Kolbe said confidence is high within the Springbok training camp ahead of their match against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024

After returning to training, the 30-year-old has fully recovered from knee injury and will start for the back-to-back world champions against the Irish.

Cheslin Kolbe expects a great atmosphere

Kolbe expects great energy from the fans in the video below:

Speaking on the Boks' Twitter (X) account, Kolbe, who recently met rapper Jay Z in Tokyo, said the Boks expects a great atmosphere at Loftus.

Kolbe said:

"Back in South Africa, back at Loftus, and we know what the true Loftis supporters will bring in terms of atmosphere and energy. For us as a team, we will feed off that. It has been an incredible week and there is good confidence in the group."

Fans are confident

Local rugby fans showed their support for the Springboks via social media as they fully expect Rassie Erasmus' men to beat Ireland.

Deon Botha backed the Boks:

"Boks, you can do it."

Moos Swartland is a Bok supporter:

"You are ready to go, forever green and gold, our team, our country, Springboks."

Alban Nico Berens says Mzansi is behind the Boks:

"Let's go Bokke. The whole country stands behind you, boys."

Apstle John-Erich made a prediction:

"The Boks are going to win."

Kgomotso Lorna Lesiba wants the Bokke to ease his pain:

"Please do me a favour and win. I am still hurting from the Proteas loss."

Rassie Erasmus has options for the Ireland clash

As Briefly News reported, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has more selection options for the match against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024, after Lukhanyo Am returned to the squad.

The versatile back has joined the squad ahead of the much-anticipated clash against the Irish at Loftus Versfeld.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News