Media personality Sol Phenduka is being trolled on the timeline for his hilarious dance moves in a trending clip

The radio presenter and podcaster was dancing with his Kaya 959 morning crew in studio when the short clip was filmed

Reacting to the trending clip of Sol, social media users shared laughing emojis while others shared that he looks like he was experiencing a medical condition in the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A short clip of Sol Phenduka showing off his dance moves is doing the rounds on social media. The Kaya 959 presenter is being trolled for being a bad dancer.

Sol Phenduka is being trolled for his hilarious dance moves. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

The star, who also co-hosts Podcast and Chill with MacG, was dancing with his radio show's crew in the morning when the clip was filmed. At the time of publishing, the video had been viewed over 6 000 times.

A troll took to Twitter to share the video of Sol Phenduka failing dismally to follow the dance routine a choreographer was teaching them in studio. The tweep hilariously captioned the post:

"Sir… do you have a medical condition?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users took to the troll's comment section and shared laughing emojis. One of them @DjukaMatauri said:

"Dude is a poster boy for ninjas who grew up inside."

DJ Tira pens sweet birthday message to his wife Gugu Khathi

In other celeb couple news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira took to his timeline to show love to his wife, Gugu Khathi. The Afrotainment boss penned a sweet birthday message to his "ride or die".

The Thank Your Mr DJ hitmaker thanked his boo for making the happiest man on earth. He shared that Gugu gives him "unconditional love". Taking to Instagram, Tira posted snaps of himself and his wife. He also shared a video when his whole family surprised Gugu Khathi at the Kruger National Park. He added:

"Thank you for giving me the best family I have always dreamed of. You make life worth living... May God keep you and our family safe. I love you."

Other celebs and Malume's followers took to his comment section to with Gugu a happy birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News