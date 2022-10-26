DJ Tira has taken to social media to celebrate his wife Gugu Khathi's birthday and penned a sweet birthday message

Malume took to his timeline and posted snaps of himself with Gugu and a video in which his family surprised Gugu with gifts at the Kruger National Park

Tira's celebrity friends and his followers took to his comment section and helped him wish his stunning "ride or die" a fabulous day

DJ Tira has taken to his timeline to show love to his wife, Gugu Khathi. The Afrotainment boss penned a sweet birthday message to his "ride or die".

DJ Tira penned a sweet birthday message to his wife Gugu Khathi. Image: @djtira, @gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

The Thank Your Mr DJ hitmaker thanked his boo for making the happiest man on earth. He shared that Gugu gives him "unconditional love".

Taking to Instagram, Tira posted snaps of himself and his wife. He also shared a video when his whole family surprised Gugu Khathi at the Kruger National Park. DJ Tira added:

"Thank you for giving me the best family I have always dreamed of. You make life worth living... May God keep you and our family safe. I love you."

Other celebs and Malume's followers took to his comment section to with Gugu a happy birthday.

naked_dj commented:

"Happy Birthday to the Mrs."

kwa_mammkhize wrote:

"Happy birthday Gugu, my kids bakithi looking adorable."

nomcebo_zikode said:

"Happy birthday @gugu.khathi love and respect you."

rita_zwezwe commented:

"Happy birthday to the national Malumekazi."

tshepo.tshepo.10485 wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday to you Mrs Khathi. May God keep you and your family safe enjoy your day to the fullest hip hip hooray."

nokulunga.mdlozini.np said:

"Happy birthday sweetheart, enjoy your day."

asande_lihle_dlhamini added:

"Caption. May the good Lord continue be the center of your family. I love this ....Happy birthday to her."

