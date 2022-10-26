Gospel singer and church leader Khaya Mthethwa is back on social media after releasing his latest album Arts & Worship

The Idols SA winner took a two and a half year break from sharing his private life on his timeline to focus on making music

Khaya revealed that he became a better man and lost 22kg while on the social media hiatus, saying that it was a life changing experience

Khaya Mthethwa has opened up about why he took a break from social media. The singer is back online and has dropped a new album, Arts & Worship.

The star shared that his decision to stop posting gave him a chance to focus on his music, family and God. He said he was in a reflective state when he took the two and a half years hiatus.

Khaya Mthethwa said he took the step to try to not live his life on social streets, adding that it's been a life changing experience. Khaya revealed that he lost 22kg when he decided to take walks on the beach.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his new body of work, the Idols SA winner said every song in his new album tells a story of where he was previously and how God helped him.

He added that he's artistically describing moments in his life in the new project, saying that "they are hidden in the lyrics". He's preparing to go on a national tour. Khaya added that they'll film the entire tour.

Khaya Mthethwa drops news Arts & Worship album

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khaya Mthethwa has dropped a new album. The gospel singer's new body of work is receiving rave reviews on social media.

The Idols SA winner released the new project titled Arts & Worship on Friday, 14 October. His last album was released back in 2018.

Gospel overs took to Twitter to give the star his flowers for "reviving" gospel music after dropping the 13-track album. ZAlebs reports that Khaya shared that he doesn't need awards to validate his music because he worked hard to become the artist he is today.

