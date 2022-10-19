Gospel singer and songwriter Khaya Mthethwa's new album Art & Worship got major love from Mzansi after he dropped it on Friday, 14 October

The 13-track project received rave reviews on social media after the Idols SA winner released it as his fans had been waiting for two years for new music from their fave

Khaya last dropped a project in 2018 and he reportedly shared that he doesn't need awards to validate his music because he's been hard at work to put his name on the map

Gospel overs took to Twitter to give the star his flowers for "reviving" gospel music after dropping the 13-track album. ZAlebs reports that Khaya Mthethwa shared that he doesn't need awards to validate his music because he worked hard to become the artist he is today.

Khaya trended on Twitter after his latest project dropped. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to praise him for blessing them with good music and fire live performances.

@ratiba_mohale said:

"Khaya Mthethwa has always been goated vele. Have you ever watched his live performances."

@zinzimsiza16 commented:

"I’m back here to say @khayamthethwa Yoh this song. Bengeke mhlabe ulinde iSunday to release this album? ngoba manje we are trying to work but man the spirit is refusing. I’m about to gooi my pods in the bin. Wow, man!"

@AQAMARANA wrote:

"Can we give @khayamthethwa his flowers! Such an incredible songwriter, he writes anthems we sing at our churches!! Looks like we’ll be singing songs from Art & Worship now."

@Itumeleng_OG said:

"He is brilliant."

@m_kelello added:

"His live performances are fireeee."

