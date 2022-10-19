World-renowned Senegalese-American singer Akon's full name has left scores of people on social media laughing out loud

Akon is trending on social media after a clip of the superstar explaining why he has such a long name surfaced online

Reacting to the short video, netizens from across the world shared hilarious reactions when they heard the Don't Matter hitmaker's full name

Akon's full name has set the timeline on fire. The superstar's long name left social media users laughing out loud.

The singer shared his full name in an recent interview with American radio host, Big Boy. The clip of the Senegalese-American musician's explaining why he has such a long name is doing the rounds on social media.

RapTV also took to Twitter to share the Don't Matter hitmaker's full name. The outlet captioned its post:

"Rap Fact: Akon’s full name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam."

Tweeps took to the outlet's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared hilarious reactions. Many viciously roasted Akon.

@BenjaminWrldd wrote:

"Help!! I called out his name loudly and all my furniture is floating."

@C_chaba said:

"Ayo, Lu Lu Lu."

@holopaty commented:

"Nah, the Lu Lu Lu got me cackling."

@DustieNebrenko wrote:

"Sounds like someone is praying in tongues."

@KXD0T said:

"Imagine having to write that down everyday."

@JosephKgangyame commented:

"Easier to sing it than to say it."

@Sibusis20781673 wrote:

"That's a sentence moss."

@privatefigure_ said:

"Read somewhere that he dropped out of school after being trolled by bullies cause he couldn't spell his name."

@Hrechdakian added:

"I know I only pronounced the Akon part right."

