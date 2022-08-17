Drake's feminine hands left scores of his fans giggling after a video his "pretty" hands surfaced on the timeline

The world-renowned rapper shared a short clip showing off his iced-out watch and diamond ring but peeps decided to focus on his hands

Many of the superstar's fans hilariously shared that they thought his hands were a woman's hands because there's nothing "masculine" about them

Drake's "pretty" hands have left social media users laughing out loud. The world-renowned rapper took to his timeline to show off his blinging watch and ring but his fans decided to focus on his hands.

Drake's feminine hands left his fans giggling. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a short clip showing off his new iced-out timepiece and diamond ring on his Instagram stories. One of the superstar's fans took the clip and re-shared it on Twitter. The tweep captioned her post:

"Drake hands look like he's never touched an inconvenience in his life."

Other social media users took to the tweep's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their hilarious views on Drake's hands.

@stef_j_30 said:

"Nothing masculine about that hand at all."

@boblarney wrote:

"Lol definitely never washed dishes...changed a tyre...nothing."

@Nogames_X commented:

"I thought this was a shorty hand, baby smooth hands, Lmao."

@_azucarnegra_ said:

"Wow, his hands are lowkey mad pretty."

@sariahjanae_ wrote:

"I dead thought this was a woman his hands are so pretty."

@YuFoundNemo added:

"I thought this was a woman showing off her engagement ring, his hands are mad dainty."

Black Coffee trends after Drake drops Honestly, Nevermind

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee trended on the timeline after Drake dropped his 7th studio album on Friday morning, 17 June.

The Grammy-winning music DJ is listed as one of the executive producers on Honestly, Nevermind. The South African-born DJ produced tracks like Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the new album. His son, Esona Tyolo, is also credited for co-producing a track with his father on the lit album.

The 14-track project set tongues wagging on social media. Music lovers took to Twitter to praise Coffee for "convincing" Drake to experiment with house music. Some peeps shared that Coffee's influence is written all over the album.

Source: Briefly News